Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is dealing with a controversial situation that occurred following a recent playoff game. Edwards picked up a chair while running off the court and reportedly hit two women with the chair. The women are filing charges against him, but Edwards’ attorney released a statement on his behalf, per Chris Haynes, NBA on TNT, and Bleacher Report.

“With the game over, Anthony’s exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later. As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone. Despite these innocent facts, the Denver Police Department inexplicably chose to charge Anthony with two counts of misdemeanor assault. Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges.”

Anthony Edwards is going to defend himself against the charges. There are multiple video angles of the incident, but it is still difficult to tell exactly what occurred. Edwards picked up a chair and spun around while running off the court. It didn’t appear as if he attempted to hurt anyone, but he has been cited for assault nonetheless.

The Timberwolves’ season came to an end against the Denver Nuggets in five games. Minnesota faced the difficult task of taking on the No. 1 seed to open the NBA playoffs, and they were unable to pull off the upset. The future is still bright for the Timberwolves with players such as Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the charge.

For now, Edwards will focus on defending himself amid this legal situation.