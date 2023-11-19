Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards seemed to defy physics with this monster chasedown block on Dyson Daniels

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scored 23 points in his team's 121-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

But it was Edwards' defense that provided the highlight of the night.

Edwards had a chasedown block of a Dyson Daniels layup attempt that practically defied physics:

This Anthony Edwards chasedown block was SPECIAL… and the numbers prove it: – His vertical was 40 inches

– The ball height was 11 feet 3 inches when he swatted it pic.twitter.com/asSR5SAZhi — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 18, 2023

Edwards did foul out for the Timberwolves with 10 seconds remaining while guarding Brandon Ingram. But Ingram missed one of his two free throws, allowing Karl-Anthony Towns to put Minnesota in front for good.

The Pelicans still had a shot to win it as time ran out, but Ingram, who had a game-high-30 points, missed a mid-range jumper. That capped a difficult closing stretch for the Pelicans star, who made just one shot and turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter.

After a phenomenal start to the season, Timberwolves guard Edwards has emerged as an intriguing name in the MVP race. Since being drafted first overall by Minnesota in 2020, Edwards blossomed into an All-Star talent last season and has quickly transcended his game through the Timberwolves' first nine games of the regular season. Edwards is now considered one of the future faces of the NBA.

From scoring at a high rate to doing the dirty work defensively, Edwards is blossoming into one of the best all-around players in the league at 22 years old.

Edwards also just earned his first-ever Player of the Week honors this week.

In the Timberwolves' four games, Edwards averaged 31.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor. Even though he was feeling a little bit under the weather on Sunday night, Edwards was still able to push his team to a win on the road against the Warriors, scoring a game-high 33 points on 11-of-27 shooting.

Edwards ranks 10th in the NBA in scoring.

Up next for the Timberwolves – they host the New York Knicks on Monday.