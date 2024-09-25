Anthony Edwards recently attended the premiere of his upcoming Netflix docuseries called ‘Starting 5'. Edwards showed up to the premiere alongside his co-stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis. While most of the NBA stars showed up wearing aesthetically pleasing outfits, Edwards interestingly attended the event sporting a hoodie and sweatpants.

Fans on social media couldn't help but roast the Minnesota Timberwolves star. Some are making fun of the hoodie he's wearing, while others appreciate how he's not trying too hard to look good. Here's what some fans had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

“stains on the hoodie and everything bro😭😭😭” – @omsportsburner

“Ant could not care less 🤣” – @PrizePicks

“With the grey stained hoodie 🤣” – @RuddyRadio

“he stands out without even trying. i like his fit” – @juicystory_xciv

“Ant pulled up like he was done doing some jogs😂” – @Arllyyychi

“I am convinced Anthony Edwards doesn't own a suit and tie. 😂” – @rvpats1212

“bro did say he was gone wear them free clothes 😂” – @Luh00King

“He was at lunch and forgot he had to be at the Netflix launch of his new show” – @iamrudyestrada

Anthony Edwards to star in Starting 5 alongside LeBron James and other NBA stars

Anthony Edwards is set to star in the upcoming Netflix docuseries called ‘Starting 5'. He will star with fellow NBA stars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis. The docuseries will feature all five superstars and show the audience a more in-depth look at the 2023-24 season. Fans should expect to witness the game through a different lens as they'll get to see how players interact with each other on the hardwood. Aside from their on-court lives, viewers will also get a glimpse of their lives off the court.

Based on the Netflix trailer, ‘Starting 5′ will feature some of Edwards' funniest moments when he's on the clock. Fans will also get to see a different side of the Minnesota Timberwolves star as Netflix also featured his journey to fatherhood. While many fans think of Edwards to be a hilariously menacing figure, their perception of him could change once the docuseries premieres on October 9, 2024.