Edwards got the fine he asked for.

The NBA announced Wednesday that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for “repeatedly publicly criticizing the officiating.”

Edwards was critical of the officials following Minnesota's 107-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. During a post-game interview immediately following the victory, Edwards said he'd take a fine before claiming the refs did not give the Timberwolves many calls during the game.

He reiterated his sentiment later Monday night, calling the refs “terrible” and saying that the Timberwolves were “playing 8-on-5.”

The Timberwolves garnered 15 free throw attempts in the game compared to 22 for the Thunder. Minnesota was called for two more fouls than Oklahoma City (19-17).

Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points against the Thunder, making all four of his free-throw attempts. His fine is the largest any player has received this season for actions directed toward the officials.

NBA refs have been under a microscope for years, but this season the officiating has taken a front-row seat more often than it would like. Some stars are no longer shy to criticize the officials, with the league dishing out fines of at least $25,000 to four players and Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown for their strong words regarding officiating.

Along with Edwards, Paul George, Trae Young and Dillon Brooks have received fines. Brown's is the only one above Edwards' as the Kings coach was slapped with a $50,000 fine for “aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating.”

As the stretch run of the regular season looms with the playoffs following, the NBA has to figure out its officiating problem. Avoiding another Anthony Edwards situation should be one of the league's top priorities, but don’t be surprised if players continue to be critical of NBA refs.