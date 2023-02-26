Following the Minnesota Timberwolves loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, Timberwolves head coach took the podium to answer questions from reporters that gathered in the Target Center. Lamenting his team’s lack of urgency at 31-31 and 8th in the West, a substantial portion of Finch’s postgame comments addressed the impact of third-year wing Anthony Edwards.

Edwards, who earned his first career All-Star berth this season, would finish the contest with a team-high 29 points, while adding eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 40 minutes.

However, Finch believes that Edwards could have played better, particularly in the clutch:

“Yeah, I think just a little too much hero ball right now,” Finch responds when asked about Edwards’ poor numbers in the clutch. “Keep making the right play, like when he was playing really well.”

Edwards, who went 3-7 from the field and 2-4 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter. However, he missed three shots and had a costly turnover in the last three minutes of the game with a win in reach. On each of those plays, there was a teammate open that he could have passed to. Even on the bad pass turnover, he simply passed it to the wrong man, trying to drive-and-kick it to a teammate above the break rather than in the corner.

“I think he wants the ball, it’s a big moment for him. This is part of his growth curve. He’s had to share those moments with KAT or D’Lo the last couple seasons, now they’re mostly his, but he’s just gotta keep making the right play and not forcing things that aren’t there.”