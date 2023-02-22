The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2022-23 season has been a rollercoaster ride. Relinquishing a boatload of assets for three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert meant that the Timberwolves would have to win now – and win convincingly. However, there have been some understandable growing pains that the Timberwolves have had to overcome.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury – the star center has not played since November 28 – has not helped matters. Moreover, Gobert, despite the considerable impact he’s had on the Timberwolves defense, has not quite been the game-changing presence the Timberwolves hoped they’d be getting in the offseason.

But still, here the Timberwolves are, right in the thick of the playoff hunt in the congested Western Conference. At the time of writing, the Timberwolves have a 31-30 record. It’s a testament to Anthony Edwards’ stellar play and ability to remain healthy that the Timberwolves have managed to remain afloat.

Will the Timberwolves manage to keep up in the Western Conference playoff race? Or will Towns’ injury prove to be too much to overcome in the end?

Here are three bold predictions for how the Timberwolves’ season would progress following the All-Star break.

3. Rudy Gobert returns to the Stifle Tower of old

The Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns frontcourt was always going to be a questionable fit, especially at first. As perimeter-oriented as Towns is, it’s his ability to drag out opposing centers to the three-point line and ability to blow by lumbering big men that makes him such a deadly mismatch problem. Thus, it wasn’t a surprise that the Timberwolves struggled to integrate Gobert alongside Towns.

As a result, Gobert’s production has suffered a bit of a drop-off. His scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking have all suffered, prompting criticism from fans and pundits alike for the Timberwolves’ daft decision to give up a plethora of draft assets for the French center.

But with Karl-Anthony Towns out, Gobert still hasn’t quite emerged yet as the transformative presence he could be, both as a rim-runner and a rim-protector. But it might only be a matter of time before Gobert resembles the center that has anchored the Utah Jazz’s defense en route to six straight playoff berths since 2017.

Trading away D’Angelo Russell for Mike Conley was a huge step to help bring out the best in Rudy Gobert. After all, Russell didn’t particularly try to hide his displeasure with Gobert’s limited offensive game, choosing to look the other way even if Gobert has favorable position on the interior.

Conley is a pass-first point guard with three years of experience playing alongside Gobert. It took Conley a bit of time to adjust to Gobert, but when he did, the Jazz offense became borderline unstoppable. Last season, the Jazz were +9.6 in Gobert and Conley’s minutes together; during the 2020-21 campaign, when the Jazz were the best team in the league, they were +17.8 when the two shared the floor.

In Conley’s three games with the Timberwolves, Minnesota has outscored opponents by around seven points when Gobert and Conley play together, per PBP Stats. Despite the limited sample size, it shows that the veteran point guard is a much better fit alongside their prized 2022 offseason acquisition.

Conley may not be the best long-term asset, but he will be crucial in the Timberwolves’ attempt to remain competitive as their draft picks remain in the Jazz’s possession.

2. Anthony Edwards averages 30+ points the rest of the way, earns All-NBA honors

Despite Anthony Edwards’ belief that he won’t make the All-Star game, he managed to get in as an injury reserve, an incredible feat for the third-year guard. Edwards will be thankful for the validation, especially after he has stepped up as the Timberwolves’ undisputed number-one offensive option in light of Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury.

With Towns out, Edwards has averaged 26.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 46.7 percent shooting from the field and 37.0 percent from deep. But it seems like the Timberwolves will need more from him, with the Golden State Warriors and even the revamped Los Angeles Lakers hot on their heels in the playoff race.

To Anthony Edwards’ credit, he will be more than up to the task. He will end the season on a tear, averaging 30-plus points in the Timberwolves’ final 21 games, culminating in an All-NBA third-team selection.

1. Timberwolves become play-in champs two years in a row, set up rematch vs. Memphis Grizzlies

An outright playoff berth remains possible for the Timberwolves; alas, it’ll be extremely difficult for them to usurp the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and New Orleans Pelicans. The Clippers added some much-needed bench help, the Suns added Kevin Durant, the Mavs have Kyrie Irving to flank Luka Doncic, and the Pelicans will soon welcome Zion Williamson back into the mix. Meanwhile, Towns’ status remains up in the air.

Nevertheless, a revival from Gobert and an on fire Anthony Edwards will allow the Timberwolves to grab the seventh seed and homecourt advantage in the play-in tournament. Echoing last season, the Timberwolves will proceed to capitalize on the energy of the Target Center crowd, setting up a first-round date with the Memphis Grizzlies, a team they almost beat in the playoffs last season had they managed to avoid giving up huge leads.