The Minnesota Timberwolves have 21 games left on the season, and Anthony Edwards has a clear number in mind on how many they should win in a bid to make the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their Friday showdown with the Charlotte Hornets, Edwards highlighted that the magic number for them is 13. He did note that their real goal is actually 15 wins out of 21, but the young superstar noted that if they are able to win 13, they should be able to reach their true target.

“Because I feel like if we win 13, we’re going to win 15. We want to win 15, but if we win 13 or more it will be perfect,” Edwards explained, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

It sure looks like Anthony Edwards is posing a challenge for the Timberwolves while also being realistic here. Minnesota needs to start stringing wins together if they want to make the playoffs, and as he noted, if they come to a point when it looks like going 13-8 is achievable, then making it 15 wins is not impossible as well.

The Timberwolves could really use all the wins they can get moving forward. At 31-30 on the campaign and seventh in the West, they will need to keep piling up the Ws to climb up and make it to the Top 6 for the automatic playoffs berth. They are just one game behind the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks, but they are also 1.5 game away from the 11th seed. Considering the number of games left, they don’t really have a lot of room for errors.