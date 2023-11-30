Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards finds himself on the injury report ahead of Thursday night's game against the Jazz.

With Anthony Edwards leading the way, the Minnesota Timberwolves own the best record in the Western Conference at 13-4 on the season. Currently ranked as the best defensive team in the NBA, the Timberwolves are proving to be a real playoff threat early on. Coming off a big win over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, the Timberwolves will be back in action on Thursday night when the Utah Jazz come to town. However, the T-Wolves may be short-handed in this matchup, as Edwards finds himself on the injury report. This has led many to ask: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Jazz

The Timberwolves have played 17 games so far this season and Anthony Edwards has played in in every single one of them. At 22 years old and in his fourth season with the team, Edwards has rapidly grown into a superstar out on the wing. Fresh off the first All-Star appearance of his young career last year, the former first overall pick is now hearing his name in the running for MVP. Edwards is the offensive leader for the Timberwolves, which is why not having him available for any game could prove costly for the team.

Ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Jazz, the Timberwolves have listed Edwards as doubtful to play due to a right hip pointer injury.

In the team's most recent game against the Thunder, Edwards soared through the air for a layup attempt and collided with Jaylin Williams, who had stepped underneath the Timberwolves star in attempts to draw a charge. Edwards fell hard to the ground on his right side and seemed to be in discomfort after the play. After making one of his two free-throws late in the third quarter, the young star checked out of the game and went back to the locker room before returning to the team's bench.

In 17 games this season, Edwards has been one of the most effective scorers in the league. He is averaging 26.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from three-point range. Edwards currently ranks 11th in the league in both scoring and total points.

Should Edwards be unable to play on Thursday night against the Jazz, the Timberwolves will look to Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Troy Brown Jr. to step up as secondary talents. Jaden McDaniels is still injured with a right ankle sprain, so his absence will also loom large as well.

So, when it comes to the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the asnwer seems to be pointing towards no.