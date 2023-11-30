Revealing which Timberwolves players will step up and perform well amid Anthony Edwards' potential absence vs. the Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The Wolves have been terrific at home this season, but might be faced with a tough challenge in this one. After a horrendous fall during Tuesday’s home win vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony Edwards limped off with the help of his teammates, came back in the game and then left the floor once again.

Edwards did not return to action in the Wolves’ narrow win over the Thunder. With his status up in the air, it leaves us asking: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Utah Jazz?

Edwards takes a fall

Anthony Edwards is in the process of posting a career year. Posting career high averages in numerous stats, the star guard has been at the center of Minnesota’s fantastic start. His improved decision-making as a passer has rounded out his game to go along with incredible displays of athleticism, shot-making and the clutch gene.

His athleticism nearly caused a dramatic injury in front of a Target Center crowd, however. On a controversial play, Thunder Jaylin Williams slid in to take a charge. Edwards got up-ended and landed hard on his side.

Anthony Edwards walked off to the locker room after a scary fall Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RJM02hN7CB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2023

After coming out of the game, the Timberwolves labeled Edwards as questionable to return with a hip contusion. Even in a tight game, Ant did not return to action.

The Wolves’ star has not missed a game yet this season, but appears to have an uphill battle ahead of him for Thursday’s action. Edwards appeared on Wednesday’s injury report and is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Timberwolves key contributors have to step up

With the possibility of Edwards missing Thursday night’s game, it will be pivotal for Minnesota’s other starters to play at an elite level. Karl-Anthony Towns is the big name to watch for.

In eight games without Edwards on the court since the 2020-21 season, KAT has averaged 27.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Towns is posting an astounding +10.8 plus-minus in that stretch.

Towns has been terrific this season, specifically by having a career-year on the defensive end. His shot-making has been essential in moments too for the Wolves including a game-winner earlier this season on a tough drive to his left vs. the Pelicans.

The three-man lineup consisting of Towns, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert has been incredible for the Wolves. When those three are on the floor, Minnesota has a Net Rating of +11.8, the 15th best 3-man lineup in the entire NBA.

With Edwards’ potential absence, it’s pivotal for the Wolves to get increased bench production. The most likely player to step up in the scoring department to fill Ant’s void would be backup big man Naz Reid.

Reid is averaging 12.4 points in just 21.2 minutes of action this season. When asked on Tuesday about a potential trio of Reid, Towns and Gobert sharing the court simultaneously, Wolves’ head coach Chris Finch said, “I almost did it. I really almost did.”

That collection of size and offensive talent would be fascinating to watch. To combat the size the Utah Jazz present in the front court, it is a real possibility that we see the Wolves’ three big men all on the floor together.

With Edwards doubtful for Thursday night’s game (and possibly beyond), Finch and the Wolves have to navigate the upcoming schedule carefully. High-level execution and attention to detail will be paramount, but it’s likely we see bigger roles for Towns and Reid offensively to make up for Edwards’ production.