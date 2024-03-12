The Minnesota Timberwolves have held on to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for much of this season, but a recent rash of injuries and tough stretch has them slipping in the standings. The Timberwolves have a big game with seeding implications against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and they may be without Anthony Edwards who was added to the injury report as questionable as per team PR.
Anthony Edwards had been battling an ankle injury this season but he's managed to suit up for the Timberwolves in recent games. He was initially questionable for the team's game agains the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, but was ultimately made available.
Edwards joins a growing list of absences for the team as Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Monte Morris and Kyle Anderson are all battling some from of injury. In Towns' case, he isn't expected back until the playoffs some time at least.
Edwards has been playing like an MVP candidate this season. He was named to his second consecutive All-Star appearance. He's been averaging a career-high 26.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Last season, Edwards helped lead the Timberwolves to a playoff appearance after making it through the play-in tournament. The Timberwolves were the eighth seed and lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first round. Tuesday's game looms large as the Clippers are only two games back of the Timberwolves for the third seed.