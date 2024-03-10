The Minnesota Timberwolves are getting some upsetting news ahead of the team's Sunday night showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. Timberwolves' center Rudy Gobert has been added to the team's injury report, joining a long list of others.
Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Lakers
Gobert is listed as questionable for the team, per The Athletic. The big man is dealing with right hamstring issues. He's on a long list of Timberwolves' players dealing with ailments before the Lakers game on Sunday. Star guard Anthony Edwards is also questionable to play due to ankle soreness, and center Karl-Anthony Towns is out for Minnesota. The Lakers are dealing with some injury problems of their own, as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable to play.
Gobert is having a solid year in Minnesota. The center is averaging 14 points and 13 rebounds a game, leading the team in boards. He's also the team's leading shot blocker, swatting 2.1 shots away per game. Gobert is third in scoring on the Twin Cities team, which is second in the Western Conference with a 44-20 record.
If Gobert and Edwards aren't able to go on Sunday, Minnesota will be playing without their top three leading scorers. The Timberwolves are tied with the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference with 44 wins each, and the club needs every win they can get to keep pace with Oklahoma City for the top seed in the West.
The Timberwolves and Lakers play on Sunday starting at 9:30 Eastern. The Lakers are 35-30 entering the contest.