Drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020, Anthony Edwards was destined to be a star. A highly talented scorer who can jump over just about anyone in the league, Edwards has already made a name for himself through three seasons. Heading into Year 4, he definitely doesn't have to worry about what his long-term future looks like.

Just a few days into NBA free agency, Edwards and the Timberwolves agreed to a five-year, $205.9 million max rookie extension that could increase to a total of $260 million over the course of those five years. Set to begin in the 2024-25 season, the Timberwolves guard is scheduled to make around $35.5 million, which will rank him inside the Top-30 of salaries across the league.

Edwards has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the NBA and he was directly responsible for taking the Timberwolves to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years. Karl-Anthony Towns has been the face of this franchise for quite some time, but now, this has suddenly become Edwards' team.

Anytime a player on an expiring rookie contract gets an extension, two numbers are given out in regards to how much his contract is worth. In this case with Edwards, there is the $205.9 million base salary that he is guaranteed through the 2028-29 season and then the $260 million maximum that he can make. Edwards can potentially reach this amount on this new five-year extension if he was to earn All-NBA honors or win one of the league's awards such as Most Valuable Player, as this would trigger an increase in salary per terms of the contract.

The young Timberwolves star is not the only player to sign such a contract, as Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball and Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton also signed the same type of contract this offseason. If Edwards was to be named to the All-NBA list, he would see his contract jump, earning him more guaranteed salary than the $205.9 million base suggests.

Earning All-Star honors for the first time in his career this past season, Edwards ended up having a career-year. Playing in 79 total games, he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from three-point range, all of which were career-highs. In terms of where he ranked against the rest of the league, Edwards finished the season sixth in total points (1,946) and fourth in made shots (707).

The Timberwolves knew what they were getting when they took Edwards first overall and now, he is really beginning to turn into one of the best talents in the NBA. Still just 21 years old and turning 22 in August, the future remains extremely bright for Edwards.

By the time he enters the final years of this new contract extension, it would not be shocking if he was holding the league's MVP award and was being called one of the best players in the world.