After a frustrating season-opening loss, the Minnesota Timberwolves bounced back against the Sacramento Kings. But like most road wins, it didn't come without any heart-pounding drama for the Wolves. Running down to the wire, a pair of Anthony Edwards free throws proved to be the game-winning action for Minnesota. However, they wouldn’t have gotten there if Julius Randle, one of their new pack members, hadn’t stepped up for the Wolves.

Randle scored 33 points on 13-for-17 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3, five rebounds and four assists. It was the perfect complement to Edwards, who finished with 32 points on 10-for-24 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. But after Edwards iced the game at the line, he had nothing but praise for his new teammate's efforts against Sacramento.

We told him this morning, don’t fit around us, we’ll fit around you,” Edwards said about Randle. “And he showed us today!”

Randle got Minnesota started and helped them overcome the disjointed offense early. The Wolves had eight first-quarter turnovers, but Randle helped offset them with 11 first-quarter points. He kept them afloat in the second quarter, pouring in 11 more points in the frame to keep Minnesota within 59-55 at the halftime break.

How Julius Randle saved the Timberwolves against the Kings

Overall, the Wolves trailed by as many as 12 points against the Kings. It looked similar to Minnesota's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers for nearly three quarters. A blend of mediocre defense and discombobulated offense might see the Timberwolves start 0-2 on the season. Well, that might've been the case if it hadn't been for Randle to step up.

Randle returned from a mediocre performance against the Lakers and was all over the court on offense for Minnesota. His aggression looked much closer to the three-time All-Star he was in New York. While his teammates scored at a 34 percent clip, Randle made 8 of 10 shots, including four 3s, to keep the Timberwolves alive at halftime.

As Randle took control of the offense, things started to open up for Edwards. The Kings were focused on the star guard in the first half, trying to limit his opportunities. Randle stepping up made Sacramento adjust in the second half, and that’s all Edwards needed to get rolling and close the game.

“That’s why he’s here,” Edwards said. “He did a tremendous job of that. We want him to keep doing that. Don’t think about passing nobody the ball. Shoot it.”