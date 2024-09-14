Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is looking forward to 2024-25. After leading the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 20 years and winning a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics this summer, Edwards is warning his competition ahead of the upcoming season. In a video posted on the Timberwolves' X, formerly Twitter, Edwards, alongside forward Jaden McDaniels and center Naz Reid, says consistency is critical for the three Timberwolves.

“If us three become consistent, ya’ll are in trouble… We got to grow early,” Edwards says at the beginning of the promo video while taking jump shots.

“If we can somehow become older than what we are early,” Edwards adds. “We gotta to be older early.”

The Timberwolves took a significant leap in their growth to become one of the Western Conference's upper-echelon teams. Finishing with the regular season with the third-best record (56-26) in 2023-24, the Timberwolves swept the Suns 4-0 before eliminating the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets 4-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series. And after Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavericks beat Minnesota 4-1 in the Western Conference Finals, Edwards, 23, is confident he and his teammates McDaniels, who's also 23, and Reid, who just turned 25 in August, can make another significant leap next season. Fortunately for Timberwolves fans, the 25-and-under trio still has room to grow.

Anthony Edwards excites Timberwolves fans with plans for the upcoming season

Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards was named to the 2024 All-NBA Second Team after turning in the best season of his career. The two-time All-Star averaged a career-best 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Naz Reid also turned in his best season, averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game, earning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. Jaden McDaniels averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals.

In a comment on social media during the offseason, Edwards showed his appreciation for the Timberwolves' passionate fanbase.

Stating while the team's success last season was a step in the right direction, the state of Minnesota deserves more.

“I feel like the state of Minnesota has given us so much love and support. We just can't wait to get back out there and put on for them. We had a good season last year, but Minnesota deserves more. The city and the fans deserve a banner. Last year was like an appetizer. This year we want the whole meal. We know it won't be easy and we know it's gonna take work. But we love the work, and we ready to eat,” Edwards wrote in response to the Timberwolves social media team's question of what he is looking forward to the most next season.

The Timberwolves will begin their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 4.