The Minnesota Timberwolves shattered all expectations of them during the 2023-24 season. Bringing in Rudy Gobert via one of the most panned blockbuster trades of all time did not yield much fruit during the first season of the experiment, but the Timberwolves continued to improve and they blossomed into the best defensive team in the association. With Anthony Edwards leading the way, the Timberwolves even got past the then-reigning champion Denver Nuggets and made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

However, this taste of success is only the beginning for the Timberwolves. Edwards is looking to lead the team to even greater heights; now that he has experienced what it feels like to make it deep into the playoffs, he's looking forward to making it all the way to vindicate all the love, support, and patience from a starving Timberwolves fanbase that hasn't seen much success throughout the existence of the franchise.

“I feel like the state of Minnesota has given us so much love and support. We just can't wait to get back out there and put on for them. We had a good season last year, but Minnesota deserves more. The city and the fans deserve a banner. Last year was like an appetizer. This year we want the whole meal. We know it won't be easy and we know it's gonna take work. But we love the work, and we ready to eat,” Edwards wrote in response to the Timberwolves social media team's question of what he is looking forward to the most next season.

Indeed, the Timberwolves are well-positioned to make another deep run in the playoffs. Experience is life's greatest teacher, and now that they know what it feels like to be humbled by a much more experienced team in the trenches of the postseason, the Timberwolves now have a greater grasp of the level that is required of them if they were to emerge as the champion of the best basketball league in the entire world.

For Anthony Edwards, the past few years have given him a ton of learning experiences. From his stints with Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics, to his meteoric rise as one of the most recognizable stars of the game, Edwards looks more poised than ever to lead the Timberwolves to the promised land.

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves shape up versus the West

The Western Conference continues to be as unforgiving as ever. In fact, the Northwest Division boasts three of the most feared title-contenders in the association in the Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Denver Nuggets.

Nevertheless, the Timberwolves were able to bring back most of their key rotation players from last season, save for Kyle Anderson, who decided to sign with the Golden State Warriors in free agency. They should continue to have the ingredients for the best defense in the league, and their offense may have a bit more juice in it with the addition of veteran floor-spacer Joe Ingles and the presence of young guard Rob Dillingham, who has tantalizing upside.

Anthony Edwards, of course, will be at the heart of everything the Timberwolves do. He will have to improve his playmaking as well as his conditioning, all the while maintaining his elite scoring volume. At 23 years of age, the sky is the limit for Edwards as they look to build upon last season's impressive run to the Conference Finals.