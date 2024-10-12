There's no question that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is one of the top rising stars in the NBA. One of the subjects of the new Netflix show, ‘Starting 5,' Anthony Edwards showed he's a top trash talker as well.

So it probably comes as no surprise that Edwards would drop another big take during the show. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft spoke about where he currently is in his development and what could be coming in his future trajectory.

“When you're in your prime, you're like 26. The s**t that I'm doing, I'm doing this s**t at 22,” Edwards said. “Imagine when I'm 25, 26 and the s**t is perfect, everything perfected. If I could fast forward my next season to the playoffs right now, I would. Come back better and work a little harder. So let's go for a full ride, buckle the f**k up.”

Anthony Edwards was one of five NBA players that were selected as the focus for ‘Starting 5.' The other four players were LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler.

Anthony Edwards' ascent with the Timberwolves



Following this past season, it's pretty much a certainty that Anthony Edwards is the best shooting guard in the NBA. There are some who believe Edwards has what it takes to become the face of the NBA as well.

Since Edwards arrived in Minnesota, the Wolves have made the playoffs in three of his four seasons. After missing the playoffs his rookie year, the Wolves were ousted in the first round in consecutive seasons before advancing to the Western Conference Finals last season. It was the first time since 2004 that the Timberwolves had reached that mark.

Coming into the 2024-25 season, Edwards is seeking his third consecutive All-Star appearance. He made the All-Star team in 2022-23 as an injury replacement, but last year he was selected outright.

He appeared in 79 games for the Wolves last season at a little over 35 minutes per game. He averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.1 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His points, assists, field goal percentage and free-throw percentage were all career-highs.

The Timberwolves were expected to be contenders this season in the Western Conference, but it will be interesting to see what they look like following the Karl-Anthony Towns trade that brought them Julius Randle in return from the New York Knicks.