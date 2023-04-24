Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Sunday’s Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets fighting for their season. They lost the first three games of the series and were staring at a sweep if they couldn’t find a way to a win. For much of the game, it appeared as though the Timberwolves were going to keep their season alive.

With under three minutes left, the Nuggets were forced to call a timeout after Anthony Edwards’ extended the Timberwolves lead to 12, 96-84. For those who believed the game was over, they haven’t been paying attention to Minnesota’s propensity for blowing leads this year.

The Nuggets closed the game on a 12-0 run and were a missed free throw by Nikola Jokic with 12 seconds left from losing outright in regulation. Instead the game would head to overtime.

The unbelievable collapse left some fans dumbfounded, while others were vocal in their distaste for the Timberwolves.

The @Timberwolves have a double digit lead with 90 seconds left and blow it. This is not a good basketball team. Significant changes are going to have to come — Karter Kudrna (@KarterKudrna33) April 24, 2023

WHAT A FUCKING CHOKE BY THE TIMBERWOLVES — Ant (@InsaneKaine) April 24, 2023

Dawg timberwolves choked so bad😭😭 — mshoro (@mshoro_) April 24, 2023

There were far more very descriptive texts with plenty of colorful language.

The Timberwolves were however able to shake off the blown lead. In overtime, they built a quick seven point lead with 90 seconds left. In amazing fashion, they nearly found a way to blow it again. The Nuggets managed to cut the deficit to a single point. But Edwards crossed up Aaron Gordon and sank a dagger triple as Minnesota staved off elimination, 114-108.

Edwards did everything he possibly could to help his team win. He finished with 34 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in the win. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic tied a career playoff high with 43 points.

Game 5 will be Tuesday night in Denver.