The 2022-23 NBA season proved to be the best of Anthony Edwards' young career, as the recent top pick earned his first All-Star honors and helped take the Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in nearly two decades. Heading into the new 2023-24 season with NBA Summer League set to begin, Edwards is now ready to elevate his game to new heights.

Appearing on ESPN's coverage of Summer League before the event began on Friday afternoon, Edwards discussed what he needs to do in order to become the best shooting guard in the NBA.

“Just kill. Kill everybody, man. That's my mindset,” Edwards told Austin Rivers, his former teammate. “Any time I match up with any of those guys I'm gonna guard them and hopefully they guard me and I showcase that I'm a lot better than them.”

Starting in all 79 games he played in this past season, Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from three-point range. All of these marks were career-highs for the young shooting guard and he has suddenly become the face of the Timberwolves after putting pen to paper on a new, massive contract extension.

In the middle of the league's free agency period, Edwards and the Timberwolves agreed to a five-year, $205.9 million max rookie extension that could increase to as much as $260 million if he was to earn the league's MVP or All-NBA honors.

There is no doubt that Edwards is one of the fastest rising stars in the league, especially after the numbers he put up a season ago. Leading his team in scoring and being the focal point of Minnesota's offense, the former first overall pick ranked sixth in the league in total points (1,946) and 16th in scoring. He also ranked 10th in made threes (213) and third in steals (125), showcasing that he is more than just a highlight reel dunker.

The Timberwolves have set high expectations for themselves and not turning 22 until August, Edwards still has plenty of room to grow. Through three seasons in the league, he's already a household name and the best years of the young star's career are still on the horizon. We should expect nothing but big things from Anthony Edwards heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.