Anthony Edwards is already a blossoming superstar in the NBA, and now he’s added something to make himself even more lethal on the court.

The former No.1 overall pick told reporters that he had added ten pounds of muscle this offseason.

Anthony Edwards on what putting on 10 pounds this summer will help with most: "For sure attacking the rim. It makes my three ball a lot easier. It makes everything a lot easier. Defense, people can’t just bully me no more. It makes me feel a lot better.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 29, 2022

Last season, Edwards was listed at 225 pounds so presumably he’s up to 235 pounds. Edwards is coming off his second year in the NBA, his best as a pro to date. He put up 21.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from the three-point line.

Edwards had remarked in the past how he’d like to add more muscle and it seems as if this summer he was able to do just that. The added muscle certainly will Edwards in his ability to get to the rim and to get off shots on the wing. Defensively, he’s also able to hold his ground more often against bigger players.

Edwards has also been listed as a shooting guard his first two years in the league but the added muscle gives him a little more versatility in the Minnesota Timberwolves lineup. He can slide over and play some small forward and in the right lineup he may be able to play small-ball power forward as well.

Standing a 6’4, he is giving up height against taller wings but his strength might be able to make up for it. It’s a welcome sign to be sure for the Timberwolves who view Anthony Edwards as one of their franchise cornerstones.