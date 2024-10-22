Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, drawing inspiration from NFL legend Kam Chancellor, recently shared that if he wins an NBA championship within the next few years, he plans to try his hand at professional football. Edwards made the bold statement during an interview with ESPN for the launch of Cover Story, alongside Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“I told my buddies, I said, if I win a ring in the next three to four years, I’m going to play football,” Edwards remarked with confidence, adding that he would be ready to swap the hardwood for the gridiron, envisioning himself in the role of strong safety like Chancellor.

When ESPN’s Jamal Collier asked Edwards if he believed he could have gone pro in the NFL, Edwards didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, fasho,” Edwards responded, clearly confident in his athletic ability beyond basketball.

The 23-year-old guard, a rising star for the Timberwolves, cut his football aspirations short after breaking his ankle in eighth grade. The injury, sustained near the end of the football season, sidelined him for basketball as well. Once recovered, he chose to focus solely on basketball, leaving football behind.

“I got hurt,” Edwards explained.

Jefferson, seated nearby during the interview, added humor to the conversation, saying with a laugh, “He got huuuuuuuurt,” as he sprawled on a couch.

Anthony Edwards envisions NFL role as strong safety, drawing inspiration from Kam Chancellor

Despite the injury setback in his youth, Edwards remains convinced that he could still play football at the highest level, should the opportunity arise. During the interview, Edwards explained his vision of where he would fit in the NFL, pointing to a specific position and player for inspiration.

“I’m going to be playing strong safety,” Edwards said. “I’m going to be like Kam Chancellor.”

Chancellor, a four-time Pro Bowler and a key figure in the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense, helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2014. Anthony Edwards believes his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame would make him a natural fit for the role, given the physicality and athleticism required.

Edwards' Timberwolves teammates frequently hear him boast about his multi-sport talents, even though his football dreams remain hypothetical. Center Naz Reid shared his reaction, shaking his head with a grin. “He said the same thing to me. He say he could play tennis.”

Mike Conley, another Timberwolves guard, offered a similar take. “I’ve heard he can play in the NFL, MLB, NHL,” Conley said, playfully rolling his eyes.

Multi-sports aspirations include comparisons to Michael Vick and Calvin Johnson

Edwards’ childhood friend, Nick Maddox, added to the list of sports Edwards claims he could dominate, saying that if Edwards were to play quarterback, he’d compare himself to the right-handed version of Michael Vick. If he lined up at receiver, Edwards would aspire to play like Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones. And if he were a cornerback? Deion Sanders, naturally.

“Punt returner, Devin Hester,” Maddox added. “Running back? He’s going to say Adrian Peterson.”

While Edwards continues to playfully entertain his NFL ambitions, Jefferson remained skeptical. “Watch, he gon’ get hit one time,” Jefferson teased. Edwards countered by saying he would be the one delivering the hits.

Although Jefferson concedes that NBA players possess great athleticism, he emphasized the unique physical demands of football. “When you put on them shoulder pads and helmet, y’all gon’ get hit and you’ll be like, ‘Oh no. This not for me — back to basketball.’”

Edwards' confidence mirrors his bold Michael Jordan as he eyes both NBA and NFL success

Edwards, in his signature style, ended the conversation with a retort. “Y’all can’t come play basketball though,” he said with a grin.

This confidence from Edwards echoes his recent comments about Michael Jordan, where he stirred controversy by claiming Jordan was the only player with real skill during his era. Just as with football, Edwards hasn’t backed down from bold assertions, embracing the possibility of being “hated again” for speaking his mind.

As Anthony Edwards gears up for the upcoming NBA season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his NFL dreams remain on hold — but perhaps only for a few more years, depending on his pursuit of a championship.