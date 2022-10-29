Anthony Edwards surpasses Luka Doncic, Devin Booker with insane 3-point record

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has fully lived up to expectations as a number one overall pick, except for his eating habits that clearly bother Karl-Anthony Towns.

All jokes aside, Ant put himself in the history books on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, draining his 400th career three-pointer, becoming the youngest player ever to hit that mark at just 21 years and 82 days, surpassing two impressive names.

Via ClutchPoints:

Youngest players with 400 career 3-pointers in NBA history👀 Anthony Edwards (21 years, 82 days)

Luka Doncic (21 years, 352 days)

Devin Booker (21 years, 355 days) pic.twitter.com/6ciOtpzmeN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2022

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic. Two superstars in this league. Not bad company for Anthony Edwards. The former Georgia standout is shooting just 34.4% from deep through his first three seasons, but he chucks them up at a high rate, attempting 8.6 per game in 2022-23. Edwards clearly has confidence in his ability to make it rain and in today’s game where the triple is such a frequent source of offense, that stands to reason.

While it’s only five games into the campaign, he’s averaging 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists and is on track to improve his numbers from 2021-22. The Timberwolves made a big move to acquire Rudy Gobert in the summer and although the big man should make a difference, their success will be determined by how much of a step Anthony Edwards can take. If he stays consistent and balls out, Minnesota can definitely be a top-six team in the Western Conference.

As for his three-point shooting, this is a feat he should be proud of. Perhaps Ant could one day reach a Stephen Curry level. But in all seriousness, that’s unlikely to happen. As long as he’s doing his part alongside KAT, the Wolves will be in good hands.