While Team USA's roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics featured several future Hall of Famers, it wasn't the big three of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant that caught Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' attention in Paris.

Anthony Edwards joined Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and former NBA player Jalen Rose for a discussion. While talking about his experience with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, the 23-year-old shared an unexpected insight.

“(Stephen Curry) had great games. (Kevin Durant) had great games. (LeBron James) had great games. But (Devin Booker) was like guarding the best player, turning down shots. ‘Cause Book (can) go for 70. Not gonna lie, I was impressed watching him,” said the young Timberwolves superstar.

Devin Booker being the glue guy for Team USA

Booker posted averages of 11.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 0.5 steals over 22.0 minutes per game in the Olympics. His high shooting percentages—56.8 percent overall and 56.5 percent from three-point range—were partly a result of careful shot selection. Unlike his NBA duties, he wasn't relied upon as the main offensive force.

By the end of the tournament, Booker was arguably the sixth option on the team, ranking behind Durant, Edwards, James, Curry, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Anthony Edwards, who has battled Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on the NBA court multiple times with a 1-11 record, gained a new perspective on Booker by being teammates during the Olympics.

Booker's defense shining in the Olympics

In addition to his scoring abilities, the 27-year-old Booker took on the role of an on-ball defender, a responsibility not typically associated with him in the NBA. In the semi-finals against Serbia, Team USA found themselves in a tough spot, trailing 63-76 at the start of the fourth quarter.

While Stephen Curry orchestrated the offense, Devin Booker focused on containing point guard Vasilije Micic. After each basket, Booker immediately pressured Micic, disrupting his focus during the early moments of possession.

At one moment, Booker expertly blocked Micic while Curry had possession, paving the way for Chef Curry to score an easy layup. Booker's tenacious defense kept Micic completely in check, resulting in zero points and assists for the Serbian guard in the final quarter.

Booker has consistently honed his skills to remain a highly effective scorer, even when carrying the bulk of the offensive load. While he hasn't reached the 70-point mark since that remarkable night in his second season, he has managed to score 45 or more points in at least one game each season.

Leading the Phoenix Suns in offense

Last season, he tallied 62 points against the Indiana Pacers in late January. However, his scoring prowess is just one part of the narrative.

The Suns' journey to the 2021 NBA Finals demonstrated that the 27-year-old could be a crucial contributor to a successful team, dispelling doubts that had lingered due to Phoenix's extended struggles before that point.

Despite his impressive offensive skills, Booker has long been seen as a defensive liability. Known for focusing on scoring rather than defense, he averages less than one steal per game over his career and often expends more energy on offense than on preventing his opponents from scoring.

What made Booker’s performance in the Paris Olympics so impressive was his dedication to defense. While the offensive burden was spread among many talented players, nobody anticipated Booker would take on his defensive role with such seriousness.

The Olympics might prompt a new evaluation of Booker's skills, as he excelled in a supporting role. Team USA head coach Steve Kerr praised him as “incredible this entire run” and described him as “kind of our unsung MVP.”