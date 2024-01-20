The Timberwolves star's former teammate had incredible praise for him.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, holding the best record in the Western Conference at the midseason point. Part of the Timberwolves major turnaround this season has been the continued development of Anthony Edwards into one of the best players in the NBA. Former NBA guard Austin Rivers was teammates with Edwards for one season so he had a front row seat to his ascension. During a recent appearance on ESPN, Rivers said that he believed that Edwards has become the best guard in the NBA, period.

"When he talks about nobody can guard him,he means that… He is, on his best nights and how he's playing right now, the best guard in the NBA." Austin Rivers gives Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards his flowers 💐

“When he talks about nobody can guard him, he means that. He has unflinching, unwavering confidence, you can't teach that,” Rivers said. “There's stars and then there's stars that have an aura about them and he just radiates it. He has positivity, his players like playing with him, he controls the locker room. . .this guy demands that respect. . .he is, on his best nights, and how he's playing right now, the best guard in the NBA.”

It's hard not to see Austin Rivers' point. Anthony Edwards has blossomed into a bonafide superstar for the Timberwolves. He's on track for his second straight All-Star appearance. Last season he probably should have been selected as an All-Star from the get-go rather than as an injury replacement.

This season, Edwards has been averaging 26.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. The Wolves are in first place in the West with a record of 30-11.