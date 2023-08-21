Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has always been known for his comedy chops in addition to his on-court talents.

Following Edwards' virtuoso performance in Team USA's win over Germany on Sunday, the Timberwolves star trolled FIBA teammate and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton on the bus ride home.

“I hope y’all listening. If he go right, he’s side stepping… My boy went crazy today.” Anthony Edwards teasing Tyrese Haliburton after Team USA’s win over Germany 🤣 (via @theantedwards_ / IG)pic.twitter.com/McLEW9E9zf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2023

The roast would seem to indicate Haliburton's perceived propensity to go into his sidestep three-pointer when driving right. However, maybe that's not necessarily a bad thing–he did make the final round of the 2023 NBA three-point contest after all.

As for Anthony Edwards, the 22-year-old was absolutely electric on Sunday, dropping 34 points on an efficient 11-20 clip from the field. Despite trailing by as many as 16 in the second half, Edwards brought Team USA all the way back en route to a 99-91 win.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

It's just the latest bit of proof that Edwards is indeed worthy of all of the hype he receives as one of the game's great young players.

After one season as a Georgia Bulldog, Edwards was selected first overall by Minnesota in 2020 and quickly climbed the NBA ranks. This past season, the Atlanta native averaged 24.6 points per game on 46% shooting, leading Minnesota through the play-in tournament and to the postseason.

In the team's first-round tilt with the eventual champion Denver Nuggets, Edwards was magnificent, putting up scoring clips of 41, 36, 36, and 29 in Minnesota's five-game defeat.

Edwards and his Team USA teammates will next take the court on Friday for a contest with New Zealand, and all eyes will surely be on the Wolves guard after Sunday's performance.