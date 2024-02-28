Target Center in Minneapolis went silent on Tuesday night when All-Star guard Anthony Edwards went down to the ground in pain, grabbing at his left leg and ankle. Concern for the Timberwolves young star mounted as he was helped off the court and escorted to the team's locker room before halftime to undergo testing.
Anthony Edwards had to be helped back to the locker room after suffering an apparent non-contact ankle injury.
Hope it's nothing serious 🙏pic.twitter.com/u865dcG4mR
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 28, 2024
When the Wolves emerged from the locker room after halftime, the arena was filled with applause as Edwards came back out to seal the deal on a 114-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Perhaps it was the adrenaline that kicked in for Edwards, or maybe this is yet another example of the 22-year-old's toughness. Edwards is not the type of player to sit out due to injury when his team needs him, but the team is going to be cautious with their star, seeing as they are 41-17 on the season.
Minnesota will play the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday night at home against the Memphis Grizzlies, a game Edwards is in danger of missing.
Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. Grizzlies
The Timberwolves released their injury report later than usual on Wednesday as a result of just having a game the night before. As expected, Edwards is listed as questionable for their game against the Grizzlies due to what the team is calling “left ankle soreness.”
The fact that his injury designation doesn't classify as an ankle sprain is definitely good news for the team. There is certainly a chance that Edwards will suit up and play against Memphis, especially since the Timberwolves are tied at the top of the Western Conference standings with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Although Edwards is questionable to play, along with Rudy Gobert, who has played through a left ankle sprain, All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns is set to return after his one-game absence due to personal reasons. In the event that Edwards is ruled out, Towns would be the team's primary scoring option. Veteran forward Kyle Anderson has already been ruled out for Wednesday night's game due to a left knee sprain, so Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely see their minutes increase whether or not Edwards plays.
So far this season, Edwards has only missed three total games, averaging 26.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from three-point range. He currently ranks 11th in the league in scoring this season.
After Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, the Timberwolves will not play again until Friday night, when the Sacramento Kings come to town.
The team will provide further updates on Edwards' status later in the day.