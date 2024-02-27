Minnesota Timberwolves fans were startled on Tuesday afternoon when Karl-Anthony Towns was listed as a sudden scratch for the team's home matchup versus the San Antonio Spurs due to a personal matter. Following the news of his absence, the four-time All-Star took to social media to speak on a recent tragedy that happened in his life.
Towns is mourning the passing of his friend and former teammate at Saint Joseph High School in Metuchen, New Jersey.
“To my brother, you were more than my teammate and our captain, you were simply one of my best friends,” he wrote on Instagram. “Love you and will miss you tremendously. Till our paths cross again.”
During Towns' senior year in 2014, he and the Falcons won the New Jersey Tournament of Champions title to earn ultimate bragging rights in the Garden State. With ties going back to at least his teenage years, one can understand how difficult this passing is for the 28-year-old.
The Timberwolves are surely keeping the power forward in their thoughts ahead of their meeting with the Spurs. His on-court contributions, which include 22.6 points per game and career-high 43.5 percent 3-point shooting, have helped launch Minnesota to the top of the Western Conference. But this obviously goes beyond basketball, as players and the coaching staff do what they can to console an individual who has been with this franchise for almost a decade.
While the Timberwolves family supports Karl-Anthony Towns, the entire Metuchen community will grieve for the loss of one of their own.