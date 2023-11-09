Karl-Anthony Towns had nothing but love for the loyal Timberwolves fans who have helped make Target Center a fortress.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have looked incredible to begin the 2023-24 season. Marred by injury woes and fit issues during the 2022-23 campaign, the Timberwolves have been a revelation, putting together the league's best defense through eight games while slaying excellent teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics along the way. The Timberwolves, in particular, have been perfect playing in front of their home crowd, with the fans at Target Center spurring the team to a stellar 5-0 start in Minneapolis.

Now headed to a five-game road trip after taking care of business against the New Orleans Pelicans, 122-101, on Wednesday night, Karl-Anthony Towns had nothing but love for the loyal Timberwolves fans who have helped make Target Center a fortress in the early goings of the 2023-24 season.

“Big shoutout to Minnesota for coming out and helping us protect home court. Let’s keep it going!” Towns wrote in a post on his official Instagram account.

As a result of their incredible play at home, the Timberwolves are currently sitting pretty at 5-2, good for third place in the loaded Western Conference. The Timberwolves have been locked in to begin the year, with the Rudy Gobert trade beginning to pay off. Gobert has bounced back from an uneven debut season in Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards has also been masterful, carrying over the impressive showing he had for Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup into his performances for the Timberwolves. He has seized the team's alpha role on the offensive end with aplomb, averaging 27.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on career-high efficiency numbers, all the while forming a top-tier perimeter defensive duo with Jaden McDaniels.

Now, heading into the road, the Timberwolves should be put to the test. That's when they'll need Karl-Anthony Towns to wake up from what has been a season-long slump. Towns is averaging just 17.6 points per game — his worst scoring tally for his career. So once the 27-year old big man figures it out, the Timberwolves should continue to show that their hot start at home is no mere fluke.