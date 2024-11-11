The Minnesota Timberwolves took a very tough loss at home on Monday night against the Miami heat. Despite taking the lead in the final seconds, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra designed a beautiful sideline out of bounds play to get an easy layup for Nikola Jovic. Jovic was fouled on the shot, and knocked down the free throw to put the Heat in front.

Mike Conley missed a 3-pointer as time expired, giving the Heat a win. The Timberwolves will feel like they let one get away in this game after leading by eight points with just over four minutes to go in the game. After the dust settled, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch had some regrets about the way he handled the end of the game, according to Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“I didn’t get it right,” Finch said after the game, per Hine. “Tonight, coming down the stretch, I didn’t get it right. I told you guys that we weren’t always going to get it right, but yeah, if I had to go back and do it over, I’d certainly do it differently.”

Finch also said that he wished he stuck with reserve wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker down the stretch of the game, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Alexander-Walker scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting during the game and knocked down a pair of three-pointers while being his usual stingy self on the defensive end. Alexander-Walker was subbed out of the game in favor of Conley with 2:34 to go with Minnesota in the lead by three points.

This loss drops the Timberwolves to 6-4 on the season. They have been very impressive at times, such as a close win against the Denver Nuggets, but they have also been inconsistent and a little bit frustrating early in the season. Of course, that isn't totally unexpected after the major roster shakeup that the Timberwolves underwent just before the season started, but losses like this one can add up over the course of the season.

Minnesota will also get better shooting nights from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, who combined to shoot just 14-for-40 in this game. When you combine that with Finch's errors down the stretch, it makes sense why the Heat were able to come back.