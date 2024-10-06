The New York Knicks opened up their NBA Preseason schedule on Sunday on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, and it did not take long for Karl-Anthony Towns to sink his first bucket with the team, as he hit a three-point-shot from way beyond the arc off of a pass from Jalen Brunson.

This is a glimpse at what many expect from Karl-Anthony Towns with the Knicks. New York is hoping that he brings his outside shot from Minnesota and helps space the floor, making things easier on Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and others. If he hits more shots like that once the regular season starts, the Knicks are going to be a hard team to defend, given that the starting lineup should feature at least four good shooters with Towns, Brunson, Bridges and OG Anunoby as well.

The starting unit for New York did not stay in the game long, but it did give Knicks fans a first look at the group that could suit up on opening night.

Knicks made brave moves this offseason

The Knicks could have justified running things back this offseason, as they were a game away from the conference finals despite being ravaged with injuries. Instead, New York's front office made the bold move to trade five unprotected first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges.

It seemed like Bridges would be the main move of the offseason, until just before training camp when the Knicks pulled off the shocking trade for Towns, giving up Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo along with a protected first-round pick from the Detroit Pistons. Due to the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein and the injury to Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks needed a center, and they got one of the best offensive centers in the league with this trade.

It will be interesting to see how the Knicks fare as they are truly all-in to compete for a championship now.