A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The in-game altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson could not have come at a worse time for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The fight went down during their last game of the regular season, which has now led to Gobert getting suspended for Tuesday’s all-important Play-In clash against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Obviously, the scuffle must have had some sort of impact on team morale during this critical period of the season.

If you ask Timberwolves veteran Mike Conley, however, he believes that the Gobert-Anderson scuffle has actually worked in the favor of the team:

“Honestly, man, the vibes are great,” Conley said, via Timberwolves beat reporter Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. “People can say what they want, but stuff that goes on like what happened, what we went through two days ago can send a team in two different directions. I think we went in the direction of getting closer.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Conley is clearly taking a glass-half-full approach here as he spills on the aftermath of the unsavory Gobert-Anderson incident. You would expect nothing less from a tenured veteran, and honestly, Conley wouldn’t have come out and admitted that there’s a major divide in the locker room because of this incident even if it were true. At this point, we’ll just have to take his word for it.

Everything will be put to the test on Tuesday when the Timberwolves take to the court against a surging and fully healthy Lakers side. Conley says this incident brought the team closer to each other, and we will see if this is the case in the all-important Play-In Game against LA.