The Minnesota Timberwolves went down to the wire with the Los Angeles Lakers in the first play-in game for the Western Conference. They ended up losing 108-102 in overtime after a wild finish in regulation despite big scoring outings from Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley.

Towns played a very solid game, scoring 24 points on 8-12 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Minnesota outscored the Lakers by 18 points during his 41 minutes on the floor. But his foul trouble was a big detriment to the Wolves. After the game, the Timberwolves star explained how playing on the verge of disqualification limits what he’s able to do, according to Dane Moore of Blue Wire.

“I mean, you know, it’s simple, like I think throughout the game I was doing a good job attacking the rim, being really powerful getting to the rim, doing whatever I do,” Towns said, via Blue Wire. “You know when you get two fouls off flops, it makes it very difficult with five fouls to do something like that, or want to put my team in a bad position where I make an aggressive move, an they flop, they get the call and I’m out of the game…I think the fouls hurt a lot, because like you said, mentally, you don’t want to hurt your team. You want to be out there. ”

These last few days have just been a whirlwind for the Timberwolves. Suspending Rudy Gobert for punching Kyle Anderson and seeing Jaden McDaniels injure his hand left them in scramble mode before the do-or-die game in Los Angeles. With the Lakers taking the seventh seed after the overtime win, the Timberwolves will play either the New Orleans Pelicans or Oklahoma City Thunder with a chance to snag the eighth seed.