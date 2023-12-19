Coach asks for maturity.

Anthony Edwards is enjoying a fantastic season so far. He has taken a huge jump for the Minnesota Timberwolves after getting sharpened through the FIBA World Cup. His ability to show out on the court is unrivaled. But, his issues off of it may hold him back a little. He was allegedly coercing a woman, who goes by the name of Paige Jordae, to get an abortion. This baffled most fans which prompted Coach Chris Finch to outline the team's stance on the issue, per Chris Hine of Star Tribune.

“We will be having ongoing conversations about such things. I think it's important to state that it's not reflective of our organization, our values, for sure. And as a young man, it's clear that the education and maturity of Anthony Edwards continue to be a work in progress. Beyond that, it's a personal matter for him that we have will remain private,” the Timberwolves head coach declared.

Edwards was also apparently going to send some financial compensation if Paige Jordae were to get the abortion. Chris Finch's star mentee further stressed that he does not want to have children which may have been the reason behind the move. Some messages have become widespread on the internet.

The Timberwolves star has chosen to keep the issue private. There is not a lot of certainty regarding what happens next. Hopefully, Edwards makes the right choice that involves Jordae without any form of coercion. He might be able to learn from this and get a better sense of maturity moving forward.