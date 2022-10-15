The Minnesota Timberwolves made a blockbuster trade this offseason by adding All-Star center Rudy Gobert, and during Friday’s preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets, D’Angelo Russell threw a spectacular pass from the corner to an open Gobert for a thunderous dunk.

Throughout Rudy Gobert’s time with the Utah Jazz, one of the main topics of discussion was his usage and how many touches in the paint he got. Gobert has never averaged more than 8.8 shot attempts per game. Last season he took only 7.7 shot attempts despite leading the NBA in field goal percentage at 71.3 percent.

During D’Angelo Russell’s career, he’s often been criticized for not always making the right decision or pass and taking some tough, unnecessary shots. Last season though, Russell averaged a career-high 7.1 assists and has averaged 5.6 assists throughout his career.

On this particular play, however, Russell and Gobert were perfectly in sync with Russell showing off his court vision and Gobert showing off his finishing ability.

Russell is slated to be the starting point guard for the Timberwolves this season with Gobert the starting center, allowing Karl-Anthony Towns to move down to power forward. Russell will have the ball in his hands a majority of the time running the offense, so he’ll get his opportunity to show that he can be an elite level playmaker in the NBA.

If this particular play is any indication, the Timberwolves have every intention of featuring Gobert more in the offense, looking for him around the rim and taking advantage of his elite finishing ability.