Anthony Edwards doesn't have a filter and is willing to go back and forth with anybody in the league. His most recent victim was Stephen Curry as the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off for the first time in three days.

The Timberwolves dominated the Warriors the first time, winning 107-90, and Edwards let everyone in Golden State and Curry know. During the final minutes, Edwards hit a shot that ultimately put the game to rest and screamed while walking back to the sidelines, telling the fans to go home. He also screamed in Curry's face, and the Warriors point guard responded, “Right back,” probably referring to playing them again in two days.

Expand Tweet

Both teams have a little history with each other, and it's only because of Draymond Green's distaste for Rudy Gobert. Edwards and Green are two of the league's biggest talkers, so it's always a moment when they step on the floor at the same time. This time, Edwards wanted a piece of Curry, which he got.

Anthony Edwards helping Timberwolves get out of a slump

Just two weeks ago, Anthony Edwards was sitting at his locker room calling out the Timberwolves for being soft after they had just lost to the Sacramento Kings. Edwards said that the team was front runners and that they didn't know how to communicate with each other.

“Y’all wanna talk to me? What you wanna know, why we’re trash,” Edwards said to the media.

“We got up and everybody cheering and f*****g hype,” Edwards continued. “We get down again and don’t nobody say nothing. That’s the definition of a frontrunner. We as a team, including myself, we all was frontrunners tonight. It was some bulls**t, for sure.”

Since then, the Timberwolves have been 4-1 and have mostly dominated half of the teams that they've played. Their identity has always been defense, and that's what has shown during this stretch. After one of their games, Edwards gave credit to Julius Randle and Naz Reid for defending, saying that's something that they rarely do.

On offense, it looks like they're still figuring things out with Randle in the mix, but he's shown that he can take over a game similar to Edwards.

The Timberwolves are 12th in the Western Conference currently, and with how competitive it is out there, they're going to have to keep winning to rise the standings. If Edwards can keep his same mentality and continue to bring the team together in tough moments, it shouldn't be a reason why they don't climb the standings.