The official start to the NBA season is days away but Donte DiVincenzo and his viral exchange during the Timberwolves preseason game against the Knicks has been causing a lot of conversations in the basketball world. Sunday's Timberwolves-Knicks matchup was the first game for the two ball clubs since the shocking Karl Anthony Towns-Julius Randall & DiVincenzo trade occurred.

While at the free-throw line during the game, DiVincenzo thanked the Knicks for trading him and also shared some choice words with Rick Brunson, the father of New York star Jalen Brunson. After the game, it appeared that the Rick Brunson and DiVincenzo had to be separated per a video posted by What's on Tap Substack newsletter author Tommy Bear.

Expand Tweet

It appeared that DiVincenzo, who signed a team-friendly 4-year, $46 million contract with New York, wasn't happy about the trade. Meanwhile, the “Nova Knicks, a playful moniker given to DiVincenzo and his former Villanova teammates were on the Knicks Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, was broken up before the group could even crack a rotation together.

Former NBA standout and current host of The Volume's Club 520 podcast Jeff Teague briefly spoke about a phone conversation that he had with DiVincenzo after the preseason game that provides a bit of clarity to the situation.

“I called Donte after that, he’s funny as hell. It wasn’t even about that. It was really all love, he was joking, it was love but it’s funny. When I called him he was laughing. He said I was stupid as hell and don’t talk about me on the podcast. I said you know I’m about to talk about you boy. What do you think I called you for?”

Teague also says that he does like it in Minnesota thus far.

“Shout out to Donte he’s going to have a good year there. He said he’s f—-ing with Minnesota he said it’s cool, the vibe is nice. But he said no that was all love, we were just talking s—t, we were joking.”

There's no reason not to take Teague and Donte DiVincenzo at their word but it did seem as if there was a bit more animosity that centered in his exchange on Sunday. But, all eyes will surely be on the regular season matchups between the Knicks and Timberwolves to see the drama that could unfold.