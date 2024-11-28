Late game execution has been a hot topic around the Minnesota Timberwolves for multiple years now, and this season is no different. In fact, it may be even worst this year as the Timberwolves tty to work their way out of a long slump that has seen them blow plenty of leads late in games.

Wednesday night was one of their worst efforts yet. The Timberwolves led the Sacramento Kings 98-86 with just over seven minutes to go at home before the Kings stormed back. Sacramento closed the game on a 29-6 run to come away with a 115-104 win as the Timberwolves were hopeless on both ends of the floor.

It's safe to say Timberwolves fans are getting fed up with the constant collapses in the fourth quarter. After this one finished up, the fans were all over the team on social media.

“The Timberwolves were up 98-86 with 7 mins left in the game. They are now losing with 1:26 remaining 104-112,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “26-6 run to lose the game… Are you f*****g kidding me? 10 straight possesions with a bucket. F*****g embarrassing how bad the NBA is.” Another fan added, “Timberwolves f****n suck how do you give up a 12 pt lead with 5 mins left wow… the NBA f****n sucks you’re up 12 and you shoot 3’s till you lose by 10.”

Some fans even called on star wing Anthony Edwards to take some responsibility for how these games have been ending.

“Another terrible loss for the Timberwolves after blowing a late lead,” the fan posted. “Maybe it's time Mr. Personality Ant Edwards finally takes some criticism for his off-ball defense and disappearing act in almost every game?? Pathetic.”

It's safe to say that the Timberwolves fanbase is fed up with the team failing to meet expectations after shockingly flipping Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle in the preseason.

This loss drops the Timberwolves to 8-10 on the season and hands them their fourth consecutive defeat. They are now just 2-7 in their last nine games, so things need to get turned around quickly.