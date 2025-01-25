The Denver Nuggets visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Anthony Edwards is on the injury report alongside Donte DiVincenzo, with one player ruled out and the other listed as questionable. Edwards is dealing with an illness, while DiVincenzo is ruled out with a sprained left toe and has missed the past four games since suffering the injury. Here's everything we know about Anthony Edward's injury and his playing status vs. the Nuggets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Anthony Edwards playing status vs. Nuggets

Given that Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable on the injury report, the assumption is that he could end up playing against the Nuggets. DiVincenzo is a fixture on the injury report these days, but if Edwards feels significantly better before tip-off, he'll be active for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

This should be a challenging matchup for Edwards and the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves are fighting to stay in the Western Conference playoff picture, and they have been 6-4 in their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have found their stride. Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic and his team are 8-2 over the same stretch and are in fourth place.

Edwards finished with 21 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in a 115-114 nail-bitting win against the Dallas Mavericks. He's having his month of the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 29.9 points on 43.3% shooting, 45.5% from deep, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. The Timberwolves could really use Edwards' production in Saturday's matchup.

The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 119-116 in their previous meeting on November 1. Edwards led his team with 29 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Julius Randle added 23 points, seven assists, and six rebounds to counter Aaron Gordon's game-high 31 points, 11 rebounds, and Jokic's near triple-double (26 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds) in the early-season matchup.

Edwards is averaging 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on the season. He's finished with 20+ points in ten of his last 11 outings, including scoring a season-high 53 points against the Detroit Pistons on January 4. So, the answer is most likely when it comes to whether Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets.