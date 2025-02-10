The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards is on the injury report alongside Mike Conley and Donte DiVincenzo. Edwards is dealing with right hip soreness, Conley has a right index finger sprain while DiVincenzo is out with a left toe sprain. Here's everything we know about Anthony Edwards' injury and his playing status vs. the Cavs.

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Cavs

Given Anthony Edwards is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be a game-time decision for this matchup. Edwards is typically healthy for his team, so the chances of him playing would be more likely than him sitting out.

This should be a big matchup for Edwards and the Timberwolves, taking on the best team from the Eastern Conference in the Cavaliers. Cleveland enters the contest with a 42-10 record, boasting a dynamic offense with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland leading the way.

Edwards would give the Cavaliers plenty of trouble if he does play in the game. He is averaging 27.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game after 51 appearances. He is shooting 44.6% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota enters the contest with a 30-23 record, good for the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 2.5 game behind the Los Angeles Lakers and three games behind the Houston Rockets.

The Timberwolves have gained momentum, going 8-2 in their last 10 games. They are riding a three-game win streak as they look to return to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. A win over the top-seeded team in the East would be a major boost to their postseason hopes.

So, when it comes to the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is questionable.