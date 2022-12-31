By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to snap their 5-game losing streak on Saturday night vs. the Detroit Pistons. Minnesota has endured a mediocre 2022-2023 campaign up to this point. After entering the season with lofty expectations, a mixture of injuries and underperformance have led to inconsistent results. With that being said, is Anthony Edwards playing tonight?

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Pistons

Anthony Edwards, who’s dealing with a left hip contusion, is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, per Dane Moore. Other Timberwolves players who are listed as questionable include Rudy Gobert (illness) and Kyle Anderson (back spasms).

With Karl-Anthony Towns still out due to injury, the Timberwolves are certainly hopeful that Edwards will be available. He’s been a valuable presence for Minnesota throughout the season.

Anthony Edwards is averaging just shy of 24 points per game on 46 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting. He’s also averaging 6 rebounds and over 4 assists per contest. Edwards has emerged as one of the better all-around players in the league over the past couple of years.

One would imagine that the Timberwolves will snap their current skid at home against the lackluster Pistons. But Minnesota’s injury situation could ultimately determine the outcome of the game.

So when it comes to the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is still up in the air. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his status as they are made available.