ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Minnesota Timberwolves pay a visit to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. With the defending champs fielding a mostly healthy roster, including the debut of midseason acquisition Gary Payton II, the T-Wolves will likely have their hands full. Anthony Edwards has missed the last three games for Minny as he continues to nurse his nasty ankle sprain suffered in their March 17 contest against the Chicago Bulls. The question on everyone’s mind before the game is this: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Warriors

As of now, Edwards is listed as questionable on the injury report. But given the stakes in the Warriors-Timberwolves clash, expect him to do everything in his power to be able to suit up if cleared by his team’s medical staff. Anthony Edwards had played in Minnesota’s first 70 games before missing the last three due to the ankle issue and has been on record in saying he’s not a fan of NBA stars missing games when they’re able to play.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Edwards speaks on “load management” in the NBA: “All the guys sitting, resting… just play, man. These people might have enough money to come to one game & that’s the game you’re sitting out.” Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hOWo7q8LlW — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 20, 2023

The Warriors hold a slim lead of one and a half games over the Timberwolves for the sixth and final secured playoff spot in the West. With Golden State holding a 2-1 lead in the season series, the visitors will look to pull even and keep their opponents from gaining a tiebreaker that could ultimately decide their postseason fate.

So when it comes to the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is still up in the air given his questionable tag.