The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the verge of getting their best player back. Anthony Edwards is in line to potentially return to the lineup on Sunday from an ankle injury against the Golden State Warriors. Via Chris Haynes:

“There’s strong optimism Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (ankle) could make his return Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report.”

This is good news for Minny, who is in the midst of a fierce playoff battle. At the moment, the Wolves occupy the seventh spot in the West and sit just 1.5 games behind the Dubs, who are in sixth and hold the final postseason berth. Avoiding the play-in tournament would be ideal for Chris Finch’s squad.

Edwards initially injured his ankle on March 17th against the Chicago Bulls and looked to be in severe pain:

Anthony Edwards looks to have sprained his ankle —Will need X-Ray first to rule out fracture

pic.twitter.com/KnFaSLYh7L — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) March 18, 2023

Honestly, it’s surprising he’s already near full strength. That looked like a pretty nasty ankle sprain. With Karl-Anthony Towns finally back in action as well, things are looking up for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards is having a fantastic campaign as the team’s top producer, averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per night on 37% shooting from downtown. He’s only missed the last three games in which Minnesota has won two.

It won’t be an easy end to the season for the Wolves, who face the likes of the Warriors, Kings, Suns, and Lakers. That being said, having Ant healthy definitely helps their chances of finishing on a high note and marching into the play-in/playoffs with some momentum.