The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most surprising squads in the NBA this year, and after their 111-98 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, they jumped back up to first place in the Western Conference heading into Saturday's action. It was clear after the win that the Timberwolves were feeling themselves, because Jaden McDaniels dropped quite a bold playoff series take that will surely catch the Nuggets attention.
With this victory, Minnesota has now won two of their three matchups against Denver on the season, with one more set to take place on April 10th. The Timberwolves have played the defending champions very tough in each of their meetings, and after their latest win, McDaniels confidently declared that he believes the T-Wolves can take down the Nuggets in a potential playoff matchup.
Jaden McDaniels on a matchup with the Denver Nuggets:
"It's a good matchup for us, but I think we're the better team."
Jaden McDaniels already giving the Nuggets bulletin-board material
These are fighting words from McDaniels, especially considering that the Nuggets are fresh off winning the 2023 NBA Finals. Anytime you win a title, you are the defending champion until you get defeated, and considering how Denver is only a half-game behind Minnesota in the standings, it's safe to say that they are intent on repeating this season.
Bulletin-board material can be very dangerous in professional sports, and while there's still a lot that would have to happen for these two teams to meet up in the postseason, if they do, McDaniels may ultimately end up regretting these comments. It's great to have confidence in your own team, but when it can be turned around and used against you by the opposing team, it's something that needs to be kept behind closed doors.
McDaniels' two-way abilities have played a big role in helping the Timberwolves go toe-to-toe with the Nuggets in their meetings so far this year, and it will continue to be a big piece of their success as the postseason rolls around. McDaniels isn't the flashiest player ever (10.8 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, 49.5 FG%), but his defense will be crucial in locking up guys like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. come playoff time.
Could the Timberwolves be the ones to end the Nuggets reign as champions? They are certainly one of the teams that have played them tough this season, but it may not be likely due to the fact that these two teams won't meet until later in the playoffs. The earliest they'd meet is the semifinals, but if either of them finishes as the one seed, the earliest they would be able to face off is in the West finals (unless one of them somehow falls to the fourth seed or lower.)
Regardless, you can bet the Nuggets aren't going to ignore McDaniels comments, especially if they meet up in the postseason. Even now, this could fire up Denver to make one final push for the one seed in the West. You have to admire McDaniels' confidence, but if the Timberwolves and Nuggets meet up in the playoffs, you can bet Denver is going to do what they can to make him eat his words.