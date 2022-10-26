Jarred Vanderbilt appears to shade former Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns in (now-rescinded) liked tweet

It has not been the best couple of days for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. Towns, despite having the best game of his season in the last game against the San Antonio Spurs, saw his team get played off the court, going down by as much as 35 points to a team that’s allegedly tanking. In addition, they were also beaten by the Utah Jazz earlier in the season, the team they traded Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, to go along with a boatload of picks, for star rim protector Rudy Gobert.

After the Spurs loss, Towns called out third-year guard Anthony Edwards, coming off a 3-15, nine point stinker, specifically for his food choices. Edwards also reportedly entered the season 14 pounds heavier than last season; the 6’4 guard was listed at 239 pounds, one pound heavier than the 7’0 Towns, which raised some level of concern from the Timberwolves’ longest-tenured player.

However, it appears former Timberwolves player Jarred Vanderbilt is taking Edwards’ side on the matter, strictly basing off his liked tweets.

Twitter user @vestigesofkahn took a screenshot of Vanderbilt’s Twitter activity, which, at first glance, could be interpreted as Vanderbilt throwing shade at Karl-Anthony Towns. (h/t Reddit user iksnet)

The tweet Vanderbilt liked, which was posted by user @MGRADS, reads: “Now when AntMan comes out and says “We got too many lightskindid dudes on our team playing soft & not getting back on defense because they crying to the refs.” You gonna be real upset. So let’s not do this”

Interesting liked tweet from Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/cI0lDx8cF6 — . (@vestigesofkahn) October 25, 2022

However, a quick peek at Vanderbilt’s Twitter likes shows that he has already unliked the tweet in question.

While the tweet Jarred Vanderbilt liked raises so many questions (What does a man’s skin color have to do with anything? Did Karl-Anthony Towns even say anything bad towards Anthony Edwards to warrant this kind of response?), some fans argued that Vanderbilt was not shading Towns at all.

“I think we’re looking to deep into it, that’s f–king hilarious and vando thinks so,” user @Tredidy_19 wrote.

Nonetheless, Jazz fans will be impressed with what the 6’9 swiss army knife has shown in his brief stint thus far in Salt Lake City. Jarred Vanderbilt has averaged 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game, proving to be one of the most disruptive defensive forces in the league, while he also made two threes in an earlier win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Giving him away was a huge price to pay for the Timberwolves, but once Gobert jells better with frontcourt partner Karl-Anthony Towns, the rewards shall be plentiful.