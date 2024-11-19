The Minnesota Timberwolves narrowly edged out the Phoenix Suns in a thrilling 120-117 victory on Sunday night, improving their season record to 8-6. Julius Randle delivered the game-winning buzzer-beater, but controversy followed the next day when the NBA’s Last Two Minute (L2M) report determined that Randle had traveled before making the decisive shot.

Speaking to Dane Moore on Tuesday, Randle responded to the report with humor.

“Too late… Too late, should’ve called it then,” Randle said, laughing.

He further shared how he found the situation amusing, even recounting his wife’s reaction.

“Yeah, I honestly didn’t even know and my wife she made a joke about me traveling or something like that. I was like s**t I don’t care, like it’s over with now – can’t go back and get it so I find it funny.”

Julius Randle's clutch performance fuels Timberwolves' narrow victory vs. Suns amid L2M controversy

Randle played a pivotal role in the Timberwolves' victory, finishing with 35 points, seven assists, and four rebounds while posting a team-high plus/minus rating of +16. His performance not only secured the win but also highlighted his ability to deliver in clutch moments.

The L2M report on Randle’s buzzer-beater drew comparisons to another controversial call from the weekend. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum also traveled during his game-winning shot in a Saturday night victory over the Toronto Raptors. These back-to-back incidents have sparked conversations about the consistency of officiating in critical moments.

The Timberwolves are now gearing up for a short two-game road trip. Their first stop will be against the struggling Toronto Raptors, who hold a 3-12 record, on Thursday night. Minnesota’s ability to capitalize on their momentum and address any lingering inconsistencies could play a crucial role in maintaining their strong start to the season.

The Timberwolves’ win over the Suns added another chapter to their promising early season campaign, fueled by standout performances like Randle’s. However, the L2M report serves as a reminder of the fine line between victory and controversy in the NBA. As Randle noted with a laugh, it’s all part of the game.