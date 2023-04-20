The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and Karl-Anthony Towns spoke about the loss, as well as the mindset heading into Game 3 of the series.

“Definitely stings, it hurts,” Karl-Anthony Towns said, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “The first shot of the game was a floater that went everywhere but in, but it’s cool – it’s alright. Not too high, not too low. Keep it even keel, just get ready for Game 3.”

Towns did not have a good shooting night. He went 3-12 and scored 10 points. He said that he is not losing confidence, despite his shot being off and not scoring as much as he wanted to.

“I trust my ability,” Towns said, vis Krawczynski. “I work too hard, so I’m not losing no confidence. I ain’t losing anything like that. I’m going to take my shot every time.”

The Timberwolves fell down big in the game, but made it interesting in the second half. Ultimately, the Nuggets pulled away to win 122-113 despite Anthony Edwards scoring 41. Denver came in the series as favorites, so it is not surprising that they took a 2-0 lead. Now, the series shifts to Minnesota, and it will be interesting to see if the Timberwolves can keep the series alive.

Anthony Edwards is going to need more contributions from Towns if the Timberwolves want to make things interesting in this series. If the Timberwolves do pull of the series down 2-0, it would likely be the biggest surprise of the NBA Playoffs.