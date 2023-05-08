Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul George are currently home for the 2023 NBA Playoffs, giving them plenty of time to record an episode of Podcast P with Paul George. On the latest episode, George asked Towns about the infamous Minnesota Timberwolves practice with now Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

"We had practice. We had that game… I know we had a moment where we were arguing with each other… [But] I think we at a cool spot." Karl-Anthony Towns on Jimmy Butler's infamous practice & exit from the Timberwolves (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/rtLhVhf0W9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

“I was ballin,’ he was passing’ a lot, he got one free throw. I know we had a moment where we were arguing with each other, he said some s***, I said some s*** back. I wasn’t going for that, Thibs started getting that shakes in the hands… they ended up winning the game.”

Towns goes on to detail the aftermath of the fight within team meetings and following practices, ultimately declaring that the two seem to be at a good spot in their relationship now. Between the two, it would not be a surprise if Butler was feeling a little better right now.

As Towns is detailing the history between the two in the media, Butler is fighting for another trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Currently holding a 2-1 lead over the New York Knicks and looking like one of the best players in the postseason, it is unlikely that Butler will pay much mind to resurfaced news on his Timberwolves’ days.

For Karl-Anthony Towns, he is coming off of a disappointing year for himself and the T-wolves. They were able to scratch away one win against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but ultimately were eliminated in 5 games. Luckily for Paul George, now Towns has all the time in the world to appear on his podcast.