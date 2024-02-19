Karl-Anthony Towns is a selfless teammate.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been rolling so far on the 2023-24 NBA season, currently holders of the second-best record in the NBA and the first seed in the Western Conference as the season enters its All-Star break this weekend in Indianapolis. Not only Edwards but also Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns were both named All-Stars for their efforts so far this season and will be taking part in the festivities on Sunday evening as part of the big game.

Recently, Towns–who was viewed as the centerpiece for the franchise prior to Edwards' arrival but has since slid into more of a sidekick role–was asked by NBA insider Rachel Nichols about how he has been able to share the spotlight with Edwards, who was drafted number one overall back in 2020.

“Why can't two legends coincide? Remember KG & Marbury – why not us be able to take that torch & run with it? Just being able to put our egos aside…we both want to see each other win,” said Towns, via Rachel Nichols of Open Run with Rachel Nichols on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Indeed, it is not only ideal but perhaps necessary in the modern NBA for a team to have at least two legitimate stars on their roster in order to compete for an NBA championship, which certainly would appear to be a realistic possibility for the Timberwolves at this point in the season.

For now, Towns and Edwards will enjoy playing as teammates once again on the Western Conference All-Star squad.