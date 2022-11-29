Published November 29, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Minnesota Timberwolves did not have a great start to the week. Not only did they lose to the Washington Wizards on the road Monday night, but they also saw star big man Karl-Anthony Towns leave the game with an apparent lower-body injury.

Towns sustained the injury while running down the floor in the third quarter. It was a non-contact injury, which has Timberwolves fans fearing for the worst. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has allayed some of those fears with a report, saying that Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury isn’t believed to be a serious one.

“Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but there’s some early optimism that he may have avoided a substantial injury to his lower right leg, sources tell ESPN.”

Before leaving the contest, Karl-Anthony Towns was not having a particularly good outing, scoring just eight points on a 2-for-6 shooting from the field in 22 minutes of action.

While it’s good to hear for Timberwolves fans that Karl-Anthony Towns appears to have avoided a serious injury, it doesn’t seem that he is going to be available to play for their next few games. The Timberwolves, who have lost three games in a row, will be looking to break out of their slump this coming Wednesday when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves likely will give a temporary starting gig to Kyle Anderson while Kar-Anthony Towns is sidelined.

Towns entered the Wizards game with averages of 21.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.