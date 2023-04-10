Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

While a lot of Minnesota Timberwolves fans are concerned how Rudy Gobert’s altercation with Kyle Anderson will affect their bid to make the playoffs, team legend Kevin Garnett is not one bit worried about it. In fact, KG sees the incident as a positive catalyst that should help the Wolves tighten things up heading to the Play-In and postseason.

Garnett said as much after the Timberwolves’ gutsy 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, calling the Gobert-Anderson incident as a “light scuffle.”

“Nothing like a light scuffle to tighten up the screws before the playoffs! LFG Timberwolves,” Garnett wrote on Twitter along with a video of the incident.

For those who missed it, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson were spotted having a heated exchange on the bench during the game. While it’s unknown what was said between the two, it took a turn for the worse when Gobert punched his Timberwolves teammate. Fortunately, things didn’t escalate further after they were quickly separated by the rest of the team and the Frenchman was sent home.

Sure enough, however, the timing of the incident couldn’t come at the worst time possible. The Timberwolves are preparing for the lay-In, so the last thing they need is any internal turmoil that could be problematic for the team. They will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Play-In on Tuesday.

Hopefully, instead of destroying the team, the incident could pull the Timberwolves together like what Kevin Garnett said. If not, it will certainly be a moment that the team would look back to when assessing the team and the season they had.