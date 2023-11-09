The Timberwolves locker room appears to be in good spirits, with Anthony Edwards even giving veteran PG Mike Conley a hilarious nickname.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, in addition to being an incredible two-way talent, seems to be such a joy to be around in the locker room, with his love for the game being extremely contagious not to mention the fact that he has such a positive outlook in life that he couldn't help but lift his teammates up with him. And in recent days, in the spirit of fun, Edwards came up with a hilarious nickname for veteran point guard Mike Conley, calling him “Bite Bite” because “he looks like he’s ready to bite something.”

That of course is a ridiculous statement for Edwards to be making, especially when the spirit of that nickname is rooted on making fun of how the Timberwolves point guard looks. But it's all in good fun for Conley, who, despite not wanting the “Bite Bite” moniker to stick, is just taking things in stride.

“I swear he made it up on the spot. I've never heard him call me that before. Ever,” Conley told reporters, per Alan Horton of Timberwolves Radio. “I'm a little worried [that that nickname would stick]. I don't want it to at all [laughing] but it is what it is”

This is just indicative of how positive the spirits have been in the Timberwolves locker room that every one of their most important players seem to be getting along quite well. And it's for good reason, as Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves have looked like a dominant team to begin the 2023-24 season — a solid bounce-back from an uneven debut campaign for Rudy Gobert in Minnesota.

At the time of writing, the Timberwolves have posted the best defensive rating in the NBA by quite some distance, allowing 3.4 points fewer per 100 possessions than the second-ranked New York Knicks. That's simply what happens when you have a defender at the point of attack in Mike Conley, who, in the words of Anthony Edwards, looks ready to bite something every time. (This is a joke.)

Now, the Timberwolves will be looking to carry over this impressive team camaraderie as they begin their NBA In-Season Tournament journey on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.